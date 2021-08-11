Tropical Storm Fred nears Dominican Republic; path remains toward Florida

Collapsed Florida condo to be leveled late Sunday
Reuters - Politics
The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead will be demolished on Sunday night, officials said...
The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead will be demolished on Sunday night, officials said...
Tropical Storm Elsa continued its journey towards Florida on Saturday afternoon (July 3) with strong winds and heavy rains.
Hurricane Elsa is racing towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it threatens to unleash flooding and landslides before..