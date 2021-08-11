Top 20 Best Horror Movies of the 2010s

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best, most memorable, and original scary stories released between 2010 and 2019.

This was a great decade for horror movies!

This was a great decade for horror movies!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best, most memorable, and original scary stories released between 2010 and 2019.

Our countdown includes "Hereditary", "It Follows", “Green Room”, "Get Out", "Raw", and more!