Drought lowers Lake Oroville's level

Lake Oroville's water level is at its lowest point in nearly 44 years impacting recreation and wildlife.

PANDEMIC ANDWILDFIRES... CALIFORNIANS AREALSO ENTANGLED WITHTHE CRIPPLING EFFECTS OF ADROUGHT.CASE IN POINT..

LAKE OROVILLE'SWATER LEVEL IS AT IT'S LOWESTPOINT IN NEARLY 44 YEARS --IMPACTING RECREATION ANDWILDLIFE.CALIFORNIA'S DROUGHT IS DRYINGUP THE LAKE QUITE LITERALLY...IMPACTING ALL THOSE WHO USE ANDRELY OITNYET AGAIN.BUT TODAY..

A VERY DIFFERENTPICTURE.THE ENTIRE AREA..

ONCE COVEREDWITH WATER... NOWSUN-BAKED..

CRACKED..

ANDDESPERATELY Y.DR"IT'S JUST SAD, IT'S HARD FORTHEMMCOUNITIE" S."I'VE BEEN IN CALIFORNIA MYWHOLELIFE AND I'VE NEVER SEEN IT THATLOW."THE LOW LAKE LEVELS ARE ALSOEFFECTING THE WILDLIFE.

STATEPARK REPRESENTATIVES SAY ANIMALSLIKE DEER ARE HAVINGTO TRAVEL MUCH FARTHER DOWN FROMTHE SHELTERTREELINE TO GET TO THEIRDRINKING WATER -- WHICH MAKESTHEM MORE VULNERABLE TOPREDATS.ORTHOUSANDS OF WATER RIGHTSHOLDERS.... IN THESACRAMENTO-SANJOAQUIN RIVER DELTA WATERSHED --ARECONTEMPLATING IMPACTS OFEMERGENCY CURTAILMENTREGULATIONS ...THAT MAY CUT OFFFARM WATER SUPPLIES.ONE ORGANIC NECTARINE FARMER ISCALLING ACURTAILMENT 'DISASTROUS'...PARTICULARLY FOR SMALL,FAMILY FARMERS.WATER FROM THE DELTA SUPPLIESTWO-THIRDS OF CALIFORNIA'SWATER.TURNING NOW TO THE CORONAV