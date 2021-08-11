Kang the Conqueror vs Thanos

Two iconic comic book villains, one epic video!
In this installment of versus we’re pitting Kang the Conqueror against Thanos.
Two iconic comic book villains, one epic video!
In this installment of versus we’re pitting Kang the Conqueror against Thanos.
Two iconic comic book villains, one epic video!
In this installment of versus we’re pitting Kang the Conqueror against Thanos.
For this list, we’ll be comparing origin stories, intellect and more to see which villain deserves to reign over the Marvel Universe.