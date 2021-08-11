Assange's partner pleads for 'nightmare to end' over extradition bid

Julian Assange’s partner seeks end to ‘nightmare’ of ‘threats and intimidation' as the US government won the latest round in its High Court bid to extradite the WikiLeaks founder on espionage charges.Stella Moris, who has two children with Assange, spoke outside the Royal Courts of Justice after a preliminary hearing as part of the US government’s challenge to a decision by a British judge in January not to extradite him.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Lord Justice Holroyde ruled in favour of the US authorities and allowed them to expand their arguments for the main appeal, which will take place over two days in October.