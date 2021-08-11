Who is Julia Rose? Meet Jake Paul's on-again-off-again girlfriend

Looks like influencer and boxer Jake Paul is back together with his ex-girlfriend Julia Rose.Instagram model Rose has 440,000 Instagram followers (after several bans from the platform) and is known for being a prankster.The couple met on the set of Paul's music video for "These Days" in February 2020.She created ShagMag, an online magazine that is often compared to Playboy.She and YouTuber Jack Tanney were arrested for changing letters on the iconic Hollywood sign to read "Hollyboob".She was banned from attending Major League Baseball games