WEB EXTRA: Elephants Enjoy Fruit Feast As Part Of World Elephant Day Celebrations
These rescued elephants enjoyed a fruit feast at a sanctuary in Mathura, India.

The spread of watermelons, bananas, papayas, and pumpkins as part of a week of events to mark World Elephant Day, which is on Thursday (8/12).