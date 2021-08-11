Wednesday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: NYCB, CCK

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, New York Community Bancorp's Director, Ronald A.

Rosenfeld, made a $247,000 buy of NYCB, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $12.35 a piece.

New York Community Bancorp is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Rosenfeld purchased NYCB on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $284,768 at an average of $11.39 per share.

And at Crown Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by B.

Craig Owens who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $105.62 each, for a total investment of $211,249.

Crown Holdings is trading up about 1.5% on the day Wednesday.