Jeopardy! Names New Hosts Mike Richards And Mayim Bialik

The long-running game show announced its new hosts Wednesday, a vacancy left by the death of Alex Trebek.
Jeopardy!
Executive Producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik will each have specific hosting roles.
Jeopardy! has officially named late host Alex Trebek's successors: Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik and executive producer Mike..
