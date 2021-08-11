5 lunch box hacks for busy mornings

Every second counts when you’re trying to get your family ready in the morning, especially when it comes to packing lunches.Here are five lunchbox hacks that will help save you time.Thermos Lunchbox Hack Fill up your kid’s thermos with hot water for a few minutes before adding the food.Self-serve Lunchbox Hack Put your kid’s favorite foods into clear bins, then organize the containers on a trolley.Lunchbox Prep Hack Slice fruits and veggies in advance, so packing lunches is a breeze.Keep PB&J Fresh Lunchbox Hack Create a barrier with peanut butter on both sides of the bread before adding jelly.Leftover Crust Lunchbox Hack Use leftovers to put in a quesadilla and use the rest to mash up into croutons