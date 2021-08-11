Friends’ ‘cruel’ behavior shocks woman when she arrives late to their party

A woman can't believe how her friends treated her during a party.She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice.She and several friends were throwing a gathering where each person would bring something.She agreed to bring alcohol and extra supplies.When she told her friends she would arrive late because of work, she was heartbroken they didn't save her any food.When she confronted her friends about it, they didn't seem to care very much at all."I honestly felt humiliated and disrespected," the reddit poster said."Besides, they could have told me like, 'Hey, we know you've been working and you stopped at the store, there is no food left for you, please bring something for you to eat'"."I was so sad, hangry and tears began pouring from my eyes," she said.Reddit users thought the poster should get some better friends."They're cruel," one user said