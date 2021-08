Simon Cowell Slams ‘AGT’ Novelty Act Sethward

Lights, camera, action!

The "America's Got Talent" quarterfinals kicked off on Tuesday, with 12 of the 36 acts vying for a spot in the semi-finals.

From Peter Rosalita's stunning performance of a Whitney Houston classic to Sethward's head-turning novelty act, ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman breaks down the most talked about moments of the night.