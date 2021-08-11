Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Mass. photographer spotlights pandemic's 4-legged heroes: rescue dogs

Credit: WCVB
Duration: 01:55s 0 shares 1 views
Mass. photographer spotlights pandemic's 4-legged heroes: rescue dogs
Mass. photographer spotlights pandemic's 4-legged heroes: rescue dogs

“I personally believe all dogs are therapy dogs.

They just have a way of reading people’s energy and uplifting them and knowing who needs them.”

DOUG: OVER THE YEARS PETPHOTOGRAPHER MINDY DUTKA HASCAPTUR TEDHE IMAGES OF COUNTLESSWET NOSES AND HUNDREDS OF PAIRSOF THOSE ADORING DOGGIE EYES.BUT WHAT'S BEING REVEALEIN HERNEW PROJECT TALES OF SUPPORTGOES WAY BEYOND SIMPLE CONCEPTOF PUPPY LOVE.