Many Questioning Why Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Delaying His Departure For 2 Weeks
Many Questioning Why Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Delaying His Departure For 2 Weeks

As Lt.

Gov.

Kathy Hochul gets ready to take the helm, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo is still in charge for the next two weeks, and nobody is sure exactly what to expect; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.