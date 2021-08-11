Many Questioning Why Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Delaying His Departure For 2 Weeks

As Lt.
Gov.
Kathy Hochul gets ready to take the helm, Gov.
Andrew Cuomo is still in charge for the next two weeks, and nobody is sure exactly what to expect; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
The reaction from Hollywood and inside the Beltway was unanimous Tuesday after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, punctuating a..
Watch VideoAn investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state..