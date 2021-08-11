Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards Named New ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts

Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards Named New ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts.

Since Alex Trebek’s death, a slew of guest hosts have taken the stage on the popular game show.

On Aug.

11, Sony Pictures Television announced that not one, but two people would be named the new official ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts.

They are executive producer Mike Richards and ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Mayim Bialik.

Richards will continue to executive produce as he assumes the role of host.

Bialik will handle "primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming all-new 'Jeopardy!

National College Championship' set to air on ABC next year, as the studio looks to extend the 'Jeopardy!'

Franchise to new platforms.".

Contrary to speculation by some, Richards did not pick himself for the job.

We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices.

They were both at the top of our research and analysis.

, Ravi Ahuja, Sony Pictures' chair of global TV studios and corporate development, via CNN.

Both Richards and Bialik issued statements upon news of their selection.

Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show.

I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love, Mike Richards, via statement.

I'm so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I'm just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony, Mayim Bialik, via statement