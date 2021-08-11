‘All this is home’: California man attempts to help save homes from the Dixie Fire

For six generations, Cody Pearce’s family has called the Taylorsville area home.
He says he is sick of watching his community burn.
The Dixie Fire swept through Greenville in California last week, destroying everything in its path. Louisa Naks reports.
The main thoroughfare in a historic California gold-rush town was in smoldering ruins on Thursday, hours after the state's largest..