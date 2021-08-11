Colts Training Camp: Taking Over Until Wentz Returns

WRTV's Brad Brown reports.
The Colts moved practice inside on Wednesday at Grand Park because of the weather.
The work continues towards Sunday's first pre-season game.
WRTV's Brad Brown reports.
The Colts moved practice inside on Wednesday at Grand Park because of the weather.
The work continues towards Sunday's first pre-season game.
WRTV's Brad Brown reports. Four weeks and one day, the Colts' time at training camp wraps up and now the countdown to the start of..
WRTV's Brad Brown reports. On Monday, the Colts found out that QB Carson Wentz will miss more than a month after a foot injury...