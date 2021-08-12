LifeMinute's List of Best Places to Shop for Vinyl

In honor of National Vinyl Record Day, which happens annually on August 12th, Lifeminute.tv is bringing you our list of favorite spots around the country to shop for your favorite vinyl gems. Music enthusiast Gary Freiberg created National Vinyl Record Day as a way to honor the art behind vinyl music, as well as collecting and recording it.

'The objective of Vinyl Record Day is to remember that whatever we go through, on a personal or national level, life has its goodness," explains Freiberg.

"Music is the primary vehicle to our fondest memories.

Vinyl Record Day is to celebrate and remember them,' he says.