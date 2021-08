Tuolumne County reinstitutes mask requirements, closes facilities to slow COVID-19 spread

KEEP YOU UPDATED WITH THELATEST REPORTING FROM PLUMASCOUNTY PEDRO VERA BACK TO YOU.HITTING SOME COVID PROTOCOLSAS CASES CONTINUE TO SURGE INTHAT AREA.

FOX FORTY'S KRISTIGROSS TELLS US WHAT PEOPLELIVING THERE NEED TO KNOW.MASK INSIDE ALL COUNTYFACILITIES AND IS ONCE AGAINASKING PEOPLE TO AVOID LARGEGATHERINGS TO COUNTY ISTIGHTENING UP SOME COVIDTHE DELTA VARIANT CONTINUES TOSPREAD IN OUR COUNTYFACILITIES NOW MASKS AREREQUIRED FOR STAFF AND THEPUBLIC REGARDLESS OFVACCINATION STATUS THROUGHOUTTHE COUNTY ASSISTANT COUNTYSAYS IN ADDITION SOME COUNTYFACILITIES WILL REMAIN CLOSED.THE COMINGS MEETING ROOMS ANDCOMMUNITY HALLS HAVE BEENCLOSED TO PUBLIC RESERVATIONSSINCE MARCH OF 2020 REALLYWANT TO HELP SLOW THE SPREADOF COVID-19 AS OF TUESDAY, 18PEOPLE ARE HOSPITALIZED WITHCOVID THE MOST EVER BEEN INTHE ROLE COUNTY COUNTY PUBLICHEALTH IS NOW RECOMMENDINGSTRONGLY RECOMMENDS POSTPONINGGATHERINGS WITH 50 OR MOREPEOPLE AS POSSIBLE WE CONTINUETO WATCH THE RISE IN CASES ANDWATCH THE EVENTS THAT AREHAPPENING IN RESPONSE TOPUBLIC HEALTH'S NEWRECOMMENDATION THE COUNTYCOUNCIL TO AT LEAST ONE EVENTAND OTHERS MAY FOLLOW.

AFTERBEING CLOSED FOR 14 MONTHS THECOUNTY'S YOUTH CENTERS WHICHREOPENED MID-JUNE WE'LL STAYOPEN FOR NOW THE MASKS AREREQUIRED FOR EVERYONE INDOORS.THE MESSAGE IS YOU KNOW WEWANT THE PUBLIC TO BE SAFE.THE COUNTY IS MONITORING THECASE RE IN SAYS THEY WILLREOPEN THOSE FACILITIES WHENTHAT TRANSMISSION RATE