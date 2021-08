Sacramento Police Chief Hahn to retire at end of year

BACK TO SCHOOL NEW YEAR NEWRULES CONTINUES TOMORROWSTARTING AT 06:00AM ON FOX 40NEWS IN THE MORNING.BREAKING NEWS TONIGHT,SACRAMENTO POLICE CHIEF DANIELHAHN WILL BE RETIRING AT THEEND OF THE YEAR HUNT BECAMEPOLICE CHIEF IN 2017 AND HASBEEN WITH THE SACRAMENTOPOLICE DEPARTMENT FOR 20 YEARSBEFORE THAT HE ALSO SERVED ASROSEVILLE POLICE CHIEF FOR 6YEARS.

HE ANNOUNCED THE NEWSSERVING AS THE POLICE CHIEF INTHE CITY I WAS BORN AND RAISEDHAS BEEN THE HIGHEST HONOR OFMY PROFESSIONAL CAREER.

