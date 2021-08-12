A NASA astronaut's lessons on fear, confidence and preparing for spaceflight | Megan McArthur

How does an astronaut prepare physically and mentally to launch into space?

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, who traveled to the International Space Station in April 2021 as part of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission, shares stellar life lessons on how to cultivate the resolve to do incredible things through preparation -- and a dash of bravery.

A rare glimpse at what it takes to literally shoot for the stars.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by TEDWomen curator Pat Mitchell, was recorded in November 2020.)