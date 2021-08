Blac Chyna on Collabing with Nicki Minaj and Building Her Empire | Complex News

Multihyphenate entrepreneur Blac Chyna is finally releasing music after first teasing interest back in 2017.

Our very own Alana Yzola sits down with Chyna to talk about how she continues to establish her brand, her music-making process, why she wants her and Tyga's son King to design her first set, and much more.