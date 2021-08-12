Southwest Florida Schools are already reporting COVID-19 cases

Southwest Florida Schools opened Monday and counties are already reporting COVID-19 positive cases.
We spoke with a parent who hope the schools will stay open.
More than ten thousand parents used the Lee County schools opt-out mask form to opt their students out of wearing a mask in school.