Manchester City: 2021/22 season preview

An in-depth preview for Manchester City as they head into the 2021/22 season.
Though their Champions League quest ended in heartbreak, Guardiola's men remain the team to beat in England.
An in-depth preview for Manchester City as they head into the 2021/22 season.
Though their Champions League quest ended in heartbreak, Guardiola's men remain the team to beat in England.
Former Chelsea star and latterly head coach Frank Lampard gives his thoughts on the upcoming Premier League season as he attends an..