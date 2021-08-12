EXCLUSIVE: Jamel Danzy Speaks After Charges That He Bought Gun Used To Kill Officer
Hours after Jamel Danzy was released from federal custody on charges that he made a straw purchase to buy the gun later used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French, Danzy told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar he was “devastated” about the officer's death, but declined to discuss most of the specifics.