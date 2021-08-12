EXCLUSIVE: Jamel Danzy Speaks After Charges That He Bought Gun Used To Kill Officer

Hours after Jamel Danzy was released from federal custody on charges that he made a straw purchase to buy the gun later used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French, Danzy told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar he was “devastated” about the officer's death, but declined to discuss most of the specifics.
Indiana man allegedly supplied gun used in killing of Chicago police officer, brought it across state lines
WXIN
A criminal complaint says Jamel Danzy purchased the gun in Indiana for a man he knew was a convicted felon, making him ineligible..