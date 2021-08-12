2022 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Exterior Design

Hyundai introduced its new flagship premium three-row Palisade SUV.

The 2020 Palisade rides on an all-new SUV chassis with exceptional second- and third-row roominess coupled with generous cargo area and reconfiguration flexibility.

The Hyundai Palisade will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and will be available at dealerships across the U.S. in the summer of 2019.

Hyundai Palisade's styling conveys dignity with style in an understated theme that demonstrates clear differentiation worthy of a flagship SUV.

From the front, a dominant, bold and wide cascading grille clearly represents a premium SUV.

Separated composite headlamps and a vertically-connected forward lighting signature create a strong and distinctive front demeanor, with available LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED turn-signal mirrors.

A powerful, extended hood profile creates an impressive road presence, while bold C-pillars and a panoramic glass side graphic convey generous third-row spaciousness.

Full volume over-fenders and body sides offer muscular detailing.

The rear view emphasizes a wide and stable stance via sinuous detailing and a vertical LED rear taillamp design.

Panoramic rear glass coupled with a cutaway roof provides a generous sense of spaciousness to rear passengers.

Available oversized 20-inch alloy wheels further fill out the Palisade flagship presence.