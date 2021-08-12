COVID: Stanford Requiring Weekly Coronavirus Tests For Students This Fall, Even If Vaccinated

Stanford University is set to implement one of the nation's most stringent COVID-19 safety measures on a college campus, by requiring weekly testing of students, regardless of their vaccination status.
Katie Nielsen reports.
(8/11/21)
Dr. Ala Stanford formed the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium to bring testing and vaccinations to communities of color hit hard by..
