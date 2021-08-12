‘Taliban can take over Afghanistan’s capital Kabul in 90 days’: US defence official | Oneindia News

On Wednesday, a US defence official told Reuters that the Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days.
By Ayaz Gul
Taliban insurgents Wednesday captured airports in the Afghan provinces of Farah and Kunduz as they..
Armed group says its forces are in control of Kunduz as fighting rages in several cities across the country.