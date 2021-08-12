Taliban gains control of Mi-24 attack helicopter gifted by India to Afghan forces | Oneindia News

The Taliban claimed it had taken control of an Mi-24 attack helicopter donated by India to the Afghanistan forces; Opposition leaders from 15 parties, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, marched towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament; India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra has moved up 14 places to the World No.

2 in the latest World Athletics Men's Javelin Rankings; More than 300 children below the age of 19 years have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past six days in Bengaluru, putting the city on alert.

