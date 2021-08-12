Arsenal: 2021/22 season preview

An in-depth preview at Arsenal as they head into the 2021/22 season.
Consecutive 8th place finishes leave the Gunners a long way behind their traditional rivals.
Arsenal are looking to move back up the table after two straight seasons of eighth placed finishes
Latest TV News Editor, Mark Walker, speaks to the Sports Journalist, Gerrald Emeagwali, for a Preview of the 2021-22 Season,..