Neville Island Bridge Northbound Will Close Friday Night

PennDOT Reminds Drivers To Keep Construction Workers Safe
KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
It's already been a dangerous year for construction workers from drivers not paying attention. With heavy road projects like the..
This weekend is the first of four weekends the Neville Island Bridge, as well as a large portion of I-79 northbound will be closed...
The closure will take place because of work on the Neville Island Bridge.