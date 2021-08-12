Clickbait s01 Trailer

Clickbait s01 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: When family man Nick Brewer is abducted in a crime with a sinister online twist, those closest to him race to uncover who is behind it and why.

Directed by Brad Anderson, Emma Freeman, Ben Young, Laura Besley (various episodes) starring Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel, Adrian Grenier, Phoenix Raei, Elizabeth Alexander, Abraham Lim, Jessie Collins, Ian Meadows, Steve Mouzakis, Daniel Henshall, Motell Foster, Jaylin Fletcher, Cameron Engels release date August 25, 2021 (on Netflix)