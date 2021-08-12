PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND Movie (2021) - Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes

PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord, The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter has run away.

Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days if he doesn't find the missing girl, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman -- and his own path to redemption.

Directed by Sion Sono starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, Bill Moseley, Yuzuka Nakaya, Tak Sakaguchi release date September 17, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD)