Brentford v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League opener between new boys Brentford and ever-presents Arsenal.
Brentford are the 50th club to appear in the Premier League and will be hoping to kick off in a dream fashion against Mikel Arteta's men.
An in-depth look at the Premier League opener between new boys Brentford and ever-presents Arsenal.
Brentford are the 50th club to appear in the Premier League and will be hoping to kick off in a dream fashion against Mikel Arteta's men.
An in-depth preview at Arsenal as they head into the 2021/22 season. Consecutive 8th place finishes leave the Gunners a long way..