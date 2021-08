Cooler today on either side of 80 degrees before a possible heat wave this weekend.

SUBSTANTIAL COOL DOWN BY EARLYNEXTEE WK.

I’LL BREAK DOWN THEDETAILS AFTER THE BREAK.{STORMTRACKER WEATHER STARTSNOW}{HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECASTFOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:}{TODAY: TEMPERATURES WON’T BEQUITE AS HOT AS WE SHOULD SEEHIGHS TOPPING OUT IN THE LOWTO MID 80’S.

WE DO LOOK TO BEUNDER CLEAR SKIES AS WE WILLHAVE DECREASING CLOUDSTHROUGHOUT THE MORNING.

WINDSWILL BE OUT OF THE NORTHWESTAT 5-10 MPH.}{TONIGHT: WE WILL HAVE CLEARSKIES FOR THE DURATION OF THEENING AND OVERNIGHT HOURS.TEMPERATURES WILL BE BOTTOMINGOUT IN THE LOW TO MID 50’S.WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND OUT OFTHE NORTHEAST AT 5 MPH.}{TOMORROW: TEMPERATURES WILLSTART TO SOAR BACK INTO THE90’S FOR MOST LOCATIONS INWHAT LOOKS TO BE A HOT STRETCHHEADING INTO THE WEEKEND.

THISIS HELPED BY CLEAR TO PARTLYCLOUDY SKIES.

WINDS WILL BELIGHT ANVAD RIABLE AT ABOUT 5MPH.}{SATURDAY SUNDAY: THE HEATWILL CONTINUE AS MOSTLOCATIONS ARE LOOKING TO BE INTHE LOW TO UPPER 90’S FOR BOTHDAYS WITH A CHANCE OF SOMELOCATIONS REACHING THE100-DEGREE MARK.

WE DO LOOK TOHA CVEONTINUED SUNSHINE FORTHE DAY ON SATURDAY WITH SOMEPOSSIBLE CLOUD COVER AS WEHEAD INTO SUNDAY.

AT THISPOINT, THE WINDS LOOK TO BEOUT OF THE SOUTH AT 10-15 MPHWITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH FORMOST OF THE WEEKEND.}{MONDAY: CLOUD COVER LOOKS TOMAKE A RETURN FOR THE START OFTHE WEEK.

TEMPERATURES WILL BEIN THE MID 80’S UNDER MOSTLYCLOUDY TO OVERCAST SKIES.WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE WESTAT 5-10 MPH BUT COULD GETGUSTY IN THE AFTERNOON.

THEREIS A CHANCE FOR SOMEPRECIPITATION AAS DISTURBANCEMOVES THROUGH THE AREA.}{TUESDAY: WE DO LOOK TO HAVE AGOOD AMOUNT OF CLOUD COVERTHROUGHOUT THE DAY.TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TOTREND COOLER WITH HIGHSANYWHERE FROM THE LOW TO UPPER70’S.

THE IRES A CHANCE FOR ARAIN SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORMTHROUGHOUT THE DAY AS WELL.WINDS OUT OF THE NORTH ANDNORTHEAST AT 5-10 MPH.}{WEDNESDAY: TEMPERATURES WILLCONTINUE TO BE ON THE COOLERSIDE WITH HIGHS ANYWHERE FROMTHE MID TO UPPER 70’S.

THECLOUDS WILL BREAK LEAVINGMOSTLY SUNNY SKIES.

THERE IS ACHANCE FOR AN AFTERNOON SHOWEROR THUNDERSTORM.

WE DO LOOK TO BEUNDER CLEAR SKIES AS WE WILLHAVE DECREASING CLOUDSTHROUGHOUT THE MORNING.

WINDSWILL BE OUT OF THE NORTHWESTAT 5-10 MPH.