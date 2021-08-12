Little girl dubbed 'princess' after flock of swans follow her every step

TikTok mom Amy frequently vlogs aboutlife with her daughter Riley.

One day, Amytook Riley out to a loch filled with swans.Dressed in a yellow duck onesie,Riley became fast friends with the birds."This was a very special moment.

After Rileyfed her friends, they all followed her roundthe loch," Amy wrote in the video caption.Riley sprinkled a box of food into a spotwhere a bunch of the swans had swum to.Then as the little girl walked near the edgeof the loch, the swans began to follow her."Hi, duck," Riley said.

"Come with me.Are you following me?

Hi, friend”.The ducks appeared to line up as theytrailed Riley around the perimeter.

The toddlerlooked happy to oblige them and take the lead."She thought they were cominghome with her," the mother said.The adorable video received over 6.1 millionviews, as many were smitten with Riley."A swan princess," one person declared."She's a Disney princess," another said."This is so wholesome, whatan angel," a user commented