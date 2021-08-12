Adorable toddler quizzes grandma over the phone

This toddler knew exactly what to say when he got on the phone with his grandmother.Landon Dickerson Jr., nicknamed "Boops", is a 2-year-old with 525,000 TikTok followers.Known for his adorable charm, expressive personality and large vocabulary, Boops is a super verbal little kid.When he was 23 months old, the tiny stud showed off his conversational skills on a phone chat with grandma.The toddler held an iPhone up to his ear."What you doing?

Where you at?

You got plans?" he asked with a smile.The commenters agreed — this was one adorable little boy