S&P 500 Movers: MU, OGN

Year to date, Organon & Co has lost about 3.3% of its value.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Organon topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.4%.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Organon topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.4%.

Year to date, Organon & Co has lost about 3.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 7.0%.

Micron Technology is lower by about 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital, trading down 6.5%, and Cooper Companies, trading up 4.1% on the day.