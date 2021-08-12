Skin Care Products Our Beauty Director Can’t Live Without

Get ready to conquer the week with your best face forward.

In this episode of 7 Days of Skin, BDG Beauty Director and expert of all things bright and dewey Faith Xue walks us through a week in her skin care journey.

Xue shares with us her favorite products and how she uses them to get the most radiant results.

From application to post-mask glow, we get to follow along and see what works.

Check out the video above to learn how Xue keeps her skin visibly healthy and looking glazed.

Like a doughnut.

Products mentioned: 00:18 Dieux Deliverance Serum 00:36 Supergoop Defense Refresh SPF 40 00:48 Good Light Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion 00:54 Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Organic Reusable Rounds 1:05 Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum 1:18 Alpyn Beauty Wild Huckleberry 8-Acid Polishing Peel 1:36 Isla Face Base Primer 1:46 Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops 2:04 Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Mask 2:04 Jillian Dempsey Beauty Bar 2:28 CurrentBody Light Therapy LED Mask