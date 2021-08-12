Skin Care Products Our Beauty Director Can’t Live Without
Skin Care Products Our Beauty Director Can’t Live Without

Get ready to conquer the week with your best face forward.

In this episode of 7 Days of Skin, BDG Beauty Director and expert of all things bright and dewey Faith Xue walks us through a week in her skin care journey.

Xue shares with us her favorite products and how she uses them to get the most radiant results.

From application to post-mask glow, we get to follow along and see what works.

Check out the video above to learn how Xue keeps her skin visibly healthy and looking glazed.

Like a doughnut.

Products mentioned: 00:18 Dieux Deliverance Serum 00:36 Supergoop Defense Refresh SPF 40 00:48 Good Light Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion 00:54 Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Organic Reusable Rounds 1:05 Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum 1:18 Alpyn Beauty Wild Huckleberry 8-Acid Polishing Peel 1:36 Isla Face Base Primer 1:46 Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops 2:04 Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Mask 2:04 Jillian Dempsey Beauty Bar 2:28 CurrentBody Light Therapy LED Mask