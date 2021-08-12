5 Incredible Facts About Elephants

In honor of World Elephant Day, here are five incredible facts you might not have known about elephants.

, The tusks of an elephant continue to grow throughout the elephant’s entire life, with adult males' tusks growing about seven inches a year.

, The average lifespan of an elephant is 50 to 70 years, with the oldest elephant in the world reaching the age of 86.

, An elephant’s trunk is its most important limb, as it is strong enough to rip branches from a tree, yet sensitive enough to pick up a blade of grass.

, Female elephants have a structured social order and spend their entire lives with their mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters and daughters.

, Elephants are uniquely intelligent and able to display a range of emotions such as grief, compassion and self-awareness