Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, August 13, 2021

Dow Analyst Moves: WBA

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:03s 0 shares 1 views
Dow Analyst Moves: WBA
Dow Analyst Moves: WBA

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walgreens Boots Alliance is the #27 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, WBA claims the #460 spot.

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walgreens Boots Alliance is the #27 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, WBA claims the #460 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 23.5%.