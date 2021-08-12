Daily Dividend Report: PKI,NOC,EBAY,YUM,DLR,RCKY

The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Parkland announces that a dividend of $0.1029 per share will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 20, 2021.

The ex-dividend date is August 19, 2021.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $1.57 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept.

15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug.

30, 2021.

EBay's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share of the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on September 17, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2021.

Yum!

Brands Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock.

The quarterly dividend will be distributed September 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2021.

Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the third quarter of 2021.

Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.16 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2021.

The common stock cash dividend will be paid on September 30, 2021.

Rocky Brands today announced that its board of directors has approved a $0.015 increase, or an approximately 10.7% increase, of its quarterly dividend to $0.155 per share of outstanding common stock, which will be paid on September 16, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2021.