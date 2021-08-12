California Teachers Must Now Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 or Be Tested Regularly

California is the first state in the country to mandate vaccines for all public and private school teachers and staff.

Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement on Aug.

11.

The state of California is trying to lead by example.

It’s based upon science, argument, and data, Gov.

Gavin Newsom, via statement.

Currently, the mandate does not apply to students, but Newsom said "we'll consider that if necessary.".

The nation's largest teachers union, the National Education Association, .

Has argued that vaccine mandates should be made at the district level rather than the state level.

The American Federation of Teachers, the country's second-largest teachers union, .

Previously opposed vaccine orders but has altered its stance.

It’s not a new thing to have immunizations in schools, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, via statement.

We need to be working with our employers, not opposing them, on vaccine mandates, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, via statement.

According to a White House statement, about 90% of teachers and school staff across the U.S. are currently vaccinated against COVID-19