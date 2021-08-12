TikTok Star Jxdn Says Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Are 'Amazing' Together

TikTok is quickly proving to be a breeding ground for new music talent, like singer Jxdn, who was discovered thanks to his breakout hit "Angels and Demons", which now has over 111 million streams on Spotify.

Speaking with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, the singer dishes on his relationship with Travis Barker after he was signed to the Blink-182 drummer's record label and discusses collaborating with Machine Gun Kelly on his debut album 'Tell Me About Tomorrow'.

Plus, he weighs in on Barker's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and says they're "amazing" together.