Colorado Secretary Of State: Mesa County Clerk Allowed 'Troubling’ Security Breach In Elections Office To Happen

Mesa County must replace its election equipment after a security breach.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a news conference on Thursday morning that the county clerk in the western Colorado county lied to her office.
Mesa County must replace its election equipment after a security breach.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a news conference on Thursday morning that the county clerk in the western Colorado county lied to her office.
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and two other people went into a secure room in which Mesa County’s voting equipment is kept two..
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office will be answering to the Secretary of State in the coming days as an investigation into..