Keto Chocolate Cake

Nothing better than a dessert with intense chocolate flavor, that's why we prepare this recipe for Keto Chocolate Cake.

The interesting thing about this easy cake recipe is that it has no sugar or carbohydrates and is designed for when you are following a Keto diet, which is high in fat.

For this keto recipe you need to use monkfruit, or monk fruit, which is an ideal ingredient because it does not increase glucose in the bloodstream, and doesn't cause tooth decay.