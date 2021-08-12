Tilapia a la Veracruzana

If you like Vera Cruz style fish, this recipe for Tilapia a la Veracruzana will become your favorite.

The best thing about this recipe it that it is low in carbohydrates, high in proetin and in healthy fats, complements perfectly with olives and capers.

Tilapia is a very light white fish.

Enjoy this preparation of Tilapia a la Veracruzana which will only take you 25 minutes to cook.

If you would like it spicy, you can add some sliced chile serrano to your recipe.

What do you think of this healthy recipe?