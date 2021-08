Tlacoyos de Haba

With this recipe of bean tlacoyos, you will not have to go to the market to enjoy this Mexican appetizer, but you can enjoy them from home.

Follow the simple step by step and learn to prepare tlacoyos from scratch, with corn dough and bean puree.

An economical and rewarding recipe to share, in addition to that they can function as an excellent Mexican entry in any meal or meeting.