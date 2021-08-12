Mexican Cart Desserts

Dare to prepare these delicious Mexican desserts that are commonly sold by camoteros, who roam the streets of Mexico City in their characteristic mobile wood ovens in the form of a cart, offering the typical sweet potatoes and sweet prepared plantains.

The trade of camoteros has been a tradition since the 19th century and although there are fewer, they still remain and flood the streets with their characteristic whistle that warns that they are ready to eat.

Ready to make these Sweet Potato Banana Recipes?