Who is KSI? One of the U.K.'s best-known YouTubers is also a boxer, rapper and author

One of the U.K.'s best-known YouTubers is also a boxer, rapper and author.Here's everything you need to know about the vlogger with many hats.Born Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji on June 19, 1993 in Hertfordshire, U.K., he is currently 28 years old.In 2009, he started his YouTube career under the moniker KSI, which stands for "Knowledge Strength Integrity" .His main YouTube channel has over 23.3 million subscribers.

His second channel, dedicated to vlogs, has 13.7 million subscribers.

KSI dropped out of high school to pursue YouTube full-time after he was named the fifth-most subscribed user on YouTube in 2013.In 2018, KSI began amateur boxing.

He fought YouTuber Joe Weller in a boxing match, following the pair's ongoing beef.He won the fight and later faced off against Logan Paul that year.

The fight garnered 2.25 million live YouTube viewers and resulted in a majority draw.

He fought Paul again in 2019 and was declared the winner after six rounds.KSI's rap career first began with parody songs for his YouTube channel in 2011, in 2015 he began to take music seriously .That year, his single "Lamborghini" reached No.

30 on the UK Singles Chart.In 2017, he signed with RBC Records and released the studio album Dissimulation which debuted at No.

2 on the UK Albums Chart.On July 16, he released his second studio album All Over The Place